Liberia: Protesting Business Owners Promise to Hold Economy Hostage, If...
Monrovia - The Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia , the organization comprising all major importers and business associations in Liberia, has temporarily cutoff its ongoing protest with a promise to resume with a more drastic approach. Plan 'B', as they termed it, is intended to completely shut down the economy with the involvement of commercial drivers and petroleum dealers joining the strike.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
