Liberia: Protesting Business Owners P...

Liberia: Protesting Business Owners Promise to Hold Economy Hostage, If...

13 hrs ago

Monrovia - The Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia , the organization comprising all major importers and business associations in Liberia, has temporarily cutoff its ongoing protest with a promise to resume with a more drastic approach. Plan 'B', as they termed it, is intended to completely shut down the economy with the involvement of commercial drivers and petroleum dealers joining the strike.

Chicago, IL

