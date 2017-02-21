Liberia: 'Nocal Not Bankrupt'

Liberia: 'Nocal Not Bankrupt'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

In response to the Wednesday, February 22, 2017 edition of this paper in which it was reported that 'Bankrupt' NOCAL Gets US$1 M for Salary', the interim Management team of NOCAL says the company did not go bankrupt. The paper also reported that the US$1 million allotted was for 155 employees, but the company rejected and said presently it has 37 employees instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC