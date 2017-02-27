Liberia musical diva, Miatta Fahnbull...

Liberia musical diva, Miatta Fahnbulleh meets Jimi Solanke

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Vanguard

Liberian musical diva, Miatta Fahnbulleh alongside Nigeria's acclaimed folklorist, playwright and actor, Jimi Solanke will be headlining the revived Elders' Forum, which comes up this Sunday,at popular celebrity hangout, O'jez, inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The once popular highlife music show, monthly organized by O'jez Entertainment in collaboration with Evergreen Musical Company was rested for about three years now, but it's back again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,224,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC