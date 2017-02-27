Liberia musical diva, Miatta Fahnbulleh meets Jimi Solanke
Liberian musical diva, Miatta Fahnbulleh alongside Nigeria's acclaimed folklorist, playwright and actor, Jimi Solanke will be headlining the revived Elders' Forum, which comes up this Sunday,at popular celebrity hangout, O'jez, inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The once popular highlife music show, monthly organized by O'jez Entertainment in collaboration with Evergreen Musical Company was rested for about three years now, but it's back again.
