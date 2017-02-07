Liberia: Liberian Lawmakers Want U.S.$2.2 Billion Loan for Road Construction

With less than a year remaining for President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to leave power after two terms, some lawmakers are considering a decision to empower her administration to borrow US$2.2 billion for the pavement of roads across the country. This latest proposal comes in the wake of government's inability to raise its budget of over US$600 million, with several shortfalls reported by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning over the past years.

