Liberia: Liberia, Saudi Fund to Sign U.S.$20 Million Agreement for Gbarnga-Salayea Road

The Government of Liberia and the Saudi Fund for Development will on February 10 sign a US$20 million financing agreement for the Gbarnga to Salayea road. According to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning release, the signing ceremony will take place in the bordering town between Bong and Lofa Counties, following the arrival of a high power team from the Saudi Fund for Development tomorrow.

