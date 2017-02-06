Liberia: Lassa fever kills two in Nimba

The head of Disease Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Thomas Nagbe says lassa fever has killed two persons in Nimba County and leaves more than a hundred contacts to be "line listed". The Health official told UNMIL Radio's live program Coffey Break on Monday, 6 February that the first three lassa fever cases that hailed from Nimba killed two victims while the other patient has been undergoing observation for two weeks now.

