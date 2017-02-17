Liberia: Information Minister Nagbe Apologizes to Journalist
Information Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe has expressed regret over his repulsive behavior towards Power TV reporter, Mrs. Estelle Liberty Kemoh. His statement came after he held a meeting with officials of the Press Union of Liberia to which the case was officially reported for redress.
