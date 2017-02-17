Liberia: Information Minister Nagbe A...

Liberia: Information Minister Nagbe Apologizes to Journalist

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Information Minister Eugene Lenn Nagbe has expressed regret over his repulsive behavior towards Power TV reporter, Mrs. Estelle Liberty Kemoh. His statement came after he held a meeting with officials of the Press Union of Liberia to which the case was officially reported for redress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC