Liberia: Going, but Not Gone - UNMIL Stays On in Liberia
Since the end of its devastating civil war in 2003, the country has made significant headway in consolidating its peace. The Liberian National Police has slowly taken over the security sector from the United Nations Mission in Liberia ; there have been efforts to develop a stronger justice system; and the government has adopted policies and strategies designed to address the root causes of the conflict.
