Liberia: Ellen Promised to Hold Economic Management Team Confab
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has returned home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia following her successful participation at the just ended 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which she described as 'good'. Speaking to journalists upon arrival at the Robert International Airport on Wednesday, President Sirleaf said she will hold an Economic Management team meeting to address concerns raised by some business people in the country.
