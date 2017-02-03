Liberia: Defective Cameras Stall Vote...

Liberia: Defective Cameras Stall Voter Registration

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoyah, has expressed frustration with news that several of the cameras that are being used in the ongoing voter registration exercise are defective.

Chicago, IL

