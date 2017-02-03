Liberia: Defective Cameras Stall Voter Registration
The Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoyah, has expressed frustration with news that several of the cameras that are being used in the ongoing voter registration exercise are defective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC