Liberia: Cabinet Reviews State of Economy, Mandates Actions

The Liberian Cabinet has reviewed the current state of the economy with emphasis on the budget execution and its existing revenue performance. According to an Executive Mansion release, the Economic Management Team and the cabinet, under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, met separately at the weekend to discuss measures aimed at addressing the current economic situation the country faces, with emphasis on enhancing ongoing efforts to diversify through agriculture and manufacturing.

