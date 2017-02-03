Liberia: BRAC Commits to Transforming Liberia's Agriculture Sector
The Country Representative of Brac-Liberia, Mainuddu Ahmed, has assured Liberians that the US$1.5 million given his entity will be wisely used to serve as the foundation for transforming the agriculture and nutritional sector of the country. The EU funding to Brac-Liberia is to support the implementation of programs for the poor and food and nutrition insecure to react to crises and strengthen their resilience.
