Liberia: BRAC Commits to Transforming Liberia's Agriculture Sector

The Country Representative of Brac-Liberia, Mainuddu Ahmed, has assured Liberians that the US$1.5 million given his entity will be wisely used to serve as the foundation for transforming the agriculture and nutritional sector of the country. The EU funding to Brac-Liberia is to support the implementation of programs for the poor and food and nutrition insecure to react to crises and strengthen their resilience.

