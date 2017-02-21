Liberia: Blame Liberia Electricity Corporation for Power Theft

FOR THE PRIVATE sector, it is considered the key to an economic boom for without it, industries cannot be built and powered to keep the wheels of the economy turning. A COUNTRY LIKE LIBERIA THEN coming out of a brutal civil was that killed over 250,000, being engulfed in pitch black darkness highlighted the need to restore electricity and water which were, perhaps, the two most important things on the agenda of the newly minted Sirleaf government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.