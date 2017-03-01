Ethiopia, Liberia to boost Social, Economic ties
The agreements signed between the two countries will help them to work together in areas of technical and vocational education, health, livestock and fishery resources as well as industrial development, it was indicated. Prime Minister Hailemariam said the two countries have enabling policies and strategies that will help them alleviate poverty by bringing about structural changes in the economic and social sectors.
