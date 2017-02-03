Ed Sheeran Signs Up to U.K.'s Red Nose Day Campaign
Ed Sheeran is throwing his support behind the U.K.'s Red Nose Day campaign to help raise money and awareness for children living in poverty. The English singer and songwriter will be seen singing with children in Liberia in a video to be shown March 24 on the BBC's fundraising special, the Corporation reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC