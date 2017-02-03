Ed Sheeran Signs Up to U.K.'s Red Nos...

Ed Sheeran Signs Up to U.K.'s Red Nose Day Campaign

Ed Sheeran is throwing his support behind the U.K.'s Red Nose Day campaign to help raise money and awareness for children living in poverty. The English singer and songwriter will be seen singing with children in Liberia in a video to be shown March 24 on the BBC's fundraising special, the Corporation reports .

