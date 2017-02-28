.com | Liberia, NGO seize three vessels for illegal fishing
Monrovia - The Liberian coastguard has seized three foreign vessels that were fishing illegally in the country's waters, in a joint operation with the Sea Shepherd environmental group, the defence ministry said Monday. He did not indicate the nationality of the third, which was held "near the Ivoirian border but in our waters", but Sea Shepherd identified it as the FV Hispasen, a Senegalese-flagged Spanish trawler.
