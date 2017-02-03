Area colleges say hundreds of students, professors directly affected by travel ban
In a friend-of-the-court brief filed in the first Logan immigration case, eight universities in the Boston area and Worcester say they have 535 students and 217 professors and researchers from the seven countries affected by the government's ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
