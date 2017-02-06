African countries against AU withdrawal from ICC - HRW

South African President Jacob Zuma, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo attend a breakfast meeting during the 28th assembly of the African Union . Picture: GCIS The decision by AU member states after the announced withdrawals by South Africa, Burundi, and Gambia, to adopt the "ICC withdrawal strategy", and called for member states to consider implementing its recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.