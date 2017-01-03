West Africa leaders to continue Gambia mediation - Liberia president
ACCRA: West African leaders are still pursuing mediation to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in Gambia where President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept defeat in an election last month, Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Saturday.
