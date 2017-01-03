West Africa bloc to apply diplomatic solutions to Gambia

The chair of the West African regional bloc says the body stands with the people of Gambia and will apply diplomatic solutions to solve the country's political crisis. The Economic Community of West African States has threatened to send troops led by neighboring Senegal to Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on Jan. 19. The longtime leader lost a Dec. 1 election to opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow.

