Vision impairment and eye diseases co...

Vision impairment and eye diseases continue to be concerns for Ebola survivors

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The acute outbreak of Ebola virus disease has subsided in West Africa, but the medical community continues to learn about long-term complications for survivors - including the potential for blinding eye disease. One particular condition of concern is uveitis, according to research published in the December 2016 issue of Ophthalmology by physicians from the Emory Eye Center and ELWA Hospital in Monrovia, Liberia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov '16 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC