Vision impairment and eye diseases continue to be concerns for Ebola survivors

The acute outbreak of Ebola virus disease has subsided in West Africa, but the medical community continues to learn about long-term complications for survivors - including the potential for blinding eye disease. One particular condition of concern is uveitis, according to research published in the December 2016 issue of Ophthalmology by physicians from the Emory Eye Center and ELWA Hospital in Monrovia, Liberia.

