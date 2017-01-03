UPDATE 1-Ghana's new President Akufo-Addo says will cut taxes

Jan 7 Ghana's new President Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to cut taxes to boost the economy at his swearing in ceremony on Saturday, whilst also promising to protect the public purse by getting value for money on services. Akufo-Addo, 72, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in peaceful elections a month ago, a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises.

