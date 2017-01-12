Task Force Say No "Sufficient Evidence" Former Sen. Wotorson; Rep....
Monrovia, Liberia Contrary to speculations, the Special Presidential Task Force says investigation is still continuing in the Sable Mining bribery saga. Montserrdo County Attorney Daku Mulbah who also serves as the lead Prosecutor in the case, said that the investigation continues, and will not close until there are convictions in the matter.
