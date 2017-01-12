Price Gouging/Minuscule Price Offering

59 min ago

LIBERIA PAID $4M OR $17M FOR ONE MEGAWATT BUT GUINEA PAID $2.3M; AMERICANS PAY $38,000 FOR A DRUG TODAY THAT WAS SOLD FOR $40 IN 2001 Once again, Liberians, in 2017, will be electing new leaders to shape the country's destiny. And, of course the voters are frustrated with the state of the country and are hoping that a new leadership will fulfill the promise of financing social programs.

Chicago, IL

