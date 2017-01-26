President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Annual Message

Mr. Vice President and President of the Senate; A Mr. Speaker; A Mr. President Pro-Tempore; A Honorable Members of the Legislature; A Your Honor the Chief Justice, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and Members of the Judiciary; A The Dean and Members of the Cabinet and other Government Officials; A The Doyen, Excellencies and Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps; A Your Excellency, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Liberia; A The Officers and Staff of the United Nations Mission in Liberia ; A Mr. Chief of Staff, Men and Women of the Armed Forces of Liberia ; A Former Officials of Government; A Former Chairman of the Interim Government of National Unity, Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer; A Traditional Leaders, Chiefs and Elders; A Political and Business Leaders; A Bishops, Pastors, Imams and other Religious Leaders; A Officers and Members ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.