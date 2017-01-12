Photos: Buhari, other African leaders in crisis talks with Yahya Jamme

West African leaders flew out of Banjul late Friday with The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow, en route to Mali for crisis talks with regional heavyweights in hopes of ending the nation's political impasse. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari led a three-nation delegation to Banjul earlier in the day, which his foreign minister admitted had not succeeded in getting longtime Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to step down.

