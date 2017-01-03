Mining boss 'flew $500k in a suitcase to bribe corrupt African officials to change laws'

FTSE CLOSE: London stock market storms to a record-breaking ninth new high, as FTSE 100 racks up eleven days of gains Inequality narrows as household disposable income rises by A 600 in a year - but cost of living is catching up Price hike warning for Oxo cubes, Hovis bread and Mr Kipling cakes as food giant moves to cover costs of weak pound How to run an 'active' fund patiently: Old Mutual boss Richard Buxton offers tips on picking stocks for the long haul House prices leapt by more than A 1k a month last year - but will they continue to rise throughout 2017? How do you WANT to pay to park? British Parking Association says drivers don't trust apps with half continuing to use cash only Snapchat picks London as its 'second home' international base in a Brexit boost for Britain after Facebook, Apple and Google all plump for Irish headquarters to secure lower taxes Energy saving tips: Is ... (more)

