Matter of Ethics
Indeed, the unprecedented, present-prevailing rising/risen tide of flagrant dishonesty, decadent, moral rectitude of deceit, lies, thievery, graft and greed by highly-placed officials of the Liberian government - the National Legislature, Executive, Judiciary, all other agencies of government, the recent wave of resignations and flight/departure from Liberia - raise serious critical, crucial questions about the credibility, integrity, loyalty, patriotism and Legacy of the "democratically-elected" chief executive officer of the Liberian Nation, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf . For, on her proverbial Desk, the Bucks "stop" or are made.
