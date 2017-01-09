Mahama to play key role in conflict r...

Mahama to play key role in conflict resolution in Africa

Immediate past President John Mahama will play a key role in resolving conflicts on the continent as he exits office, a former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has hinted. Emmanuel Bombande has told Joy News the former President's achievements in resolving conflicts within and outside of Ghana will land him jobs in the international community.

