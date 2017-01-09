Mahama to play key role in conflict resolution in Africa
Immediate past President John Mahama will play a key role in resolving conflicts on the continent as he exits office, a former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has hinted. Emmanuel Bombande has told Joy News the former President's achievements in resolving conflicts within and outside of Ghana will land him jobs in the international community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov '16
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC