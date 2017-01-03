Liberian Registry strengthens Asia Team

14 hrs ago

The Liberian Registry has announced strategic new appointments in a number of key areas within the Asian regional offices operated by its US-based manager, the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry . Ms. Wan Ching Chiang has been promoted to Registrations Manager for the Liberian Registry in Singapore.

Chicago, IL

