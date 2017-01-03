Liberia: Workers Go-Slow At Arcelormi...

Liberia: Workers Go-Slow At Arcelormittal

Operations at the concession site of steel giant ArcelorMittal are at a standstill, owing to a go-slow action by workers, who are demanding better wages, benefits and improved living conditions. Reports reaching the Daily Observer late yesterday suggest that the workers have stayed out of work since Monday morning, until their demands are addressed by management.

Chicago, IL

