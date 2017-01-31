Liberia: Protest Against State of Eco...

Liberia: Protest Against State of Economy Shuts Down Monrovia

7 hrs ago

Central Monrovia, Paynesville and their environs are unusually empty this Tuesday Morning. Marketers and local business owners have decided to close their stores and refrain from selling in a show to bring government's attention to rising inflation and increment in tariffs and taxes which they say is killing their businesses and making life difficult.

Chicago, IL

