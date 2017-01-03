Liberia: President Launches U.S.$10 Million Youth Opportunities Project
President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf will today, January 9, launch a US$10m Youth Opportunities Project at the Paynesville Town Hall to improve access to income generation opportunities for targeted youth. This financing will also provide support for strengthening the government's capacity to implement its Social Cash Transfer program, according to a press release yesterday.
