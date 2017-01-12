Liberia: Liberians Complain of Bad La...

Liberia: Liberians Complain of Bad Labor Practice At Chinese Construction Company

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Working under bad labor conditions without option, workers of TSMO Construction Company are now growing weary of what they now see as maltreatment on the part of the company against them. Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, some aggrieved workers of the company lamented that they are paid as low as L$350 which is less than US$4.00 for 12 hours of work on a daily basis.

Chicago, IL

