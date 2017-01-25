Liberia: Liberian Lawmakers Mandate Lone Star Cell to Return Three Days Call Promotion

Monrovia - Members of the House of Representatives have requested the Liberia Telecommunication Authority and the Ministry of Justice to thoroughly review the act creating the LTA and the license of mobile phone company, Lone Star Cell/MTN and for the appropriate action in defense of the Liberian people The lawmakers also voted for the company to return to the three days free call promotion while the investigation is been conducted by LTA and MOJ. The motion mandating the two government agencies was filed by Montserrado County representative, Edwin Melvin Snowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.