Liberia Leader Acknowledges Failure in Anti-corruption Fight

Tuesday Jan 24

Liberia's president said Tuesday her administration had fallen short in its fight against corruption, which she called "public enemy number one" when she took office more than a decade ago. "We have not fully met the anti-corruption pledge that we made in 2006," Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told lawmakers in her final state of the nation address.

