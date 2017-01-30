Liberia Leader Acknowledges Failure in Anti-corruption Fight
Liberia's president said Tuesday her administration had fallen short in its fight against corruption, which she called "public enemy number one" when she took office more than a decade ago. "We have not fully met the anti-corruption pledge that we made in 2006," Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told lawmakers in her final state of the nation address.
