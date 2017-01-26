Liberia: Increasing Exchange Rate Stirs Queries

The astronomical increment in the local currency to the United States dollars in the foreign exchange market has rather offered more questions than answers, as many business people attempt to answer to the currency that controls the Liberian economy. In an exclusive interview with business people in Monrovia, some "money exchangers" and residents expressed disappointment in the lack of policies by the government of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to institute measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market in the country.

