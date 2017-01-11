Liberia: EU Gives More Money for Agriculture, in Line With What Specific Policies?
The Ambassador of the European Union , Madam Tiina Intelmann, on Monday announced the allocation of 35 million Euros for agricultural development as well as for "supporting the national auditing watchdog, the General Auditing Commission." We thank our EU partners for this grant, which is yet another attempt to help us move along in our development.
