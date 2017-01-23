Liberia: ELBC Reporter Faces Wrath of Information Minister

Minutes after President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in her Annual Message, made a pronouncement favorable to the Liberian media, a reporter from the Liberia Broadcasting System found himself in "hot water" with the Minister of Information for interviewing an opposition lawmaker about his reaction to the President's address. The President announced that she would submit to the Legislature for consideration a bill seeking to decriminalize the violation of the right to freedom of expression and to repeal certain sections of the Penal Law of 1978 and People's Redemption Council Decree 88A.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.