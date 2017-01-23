Liberia: Charles Taylor's ex-wife named as VP candidate

Authorities say a severe storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded trailer homes and left scattered destruction around the South has claimed at least 18 lives from its weekend assault on the region Authorities say a severe storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded trailer homes and left scattered destruction around the South has claimed at least 19 lives from its weekend assault on the region San Antonio police say two suspects are in custody after a robbery inside a shopping mall ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several injured San Antonio police say two suspects are in custody after a robbery in a shopping mall ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several people injured United Airlines says six flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed because of a computer problem that forced a ground stop for all domestic flights that ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.