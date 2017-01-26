Liberia: AGOA to Help Local Entrepren...

Liberia: AGOA to Help Local Entrepreneurs Enter U.S. Market

A one-day informational session on the African Growth and Opportunity Act , which aimed to help local entrepreneurs enter the United States market with value-added products, has ended in Monrovia. The forum, which brought together over 50 entrepreneurs in agriculture and business, was organized by the Liberia Chamber of Commerce and Building Markets in collaboration with USAID and the West African Trade and Investment Hub.

Chicago, IL

