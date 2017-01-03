Liberia: 3rd U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue in Washington
Foreign Minister, Marjon V. Kamara, at the head of a high-level delegation is in Washington, D.C., U.S.A., to attend the 3rd U.S. - Liberia Partnership Dialogue, which gets underway today, Tuesday. According to a dispatch from Washington, D. C., the U.S. - Liberia Partnership Dialogue takes place at the Department of State where Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will host the day-long dialogue.
