Gambia: Why I Should Remain President - Jammeh

The Gambia's outgoing leader, Yahya Jammeh, continued to insist on Monday he would not step aside for President-elect Adama Barrow to be sworn-in on January 19, brushing aside international calls and pressure from the regional bloc, ECOWAS. Mr. Jammeh issued the latest threat to the country's fist change of leadership in 22 years in a telephone call to the chairperson of ECOWAS and Liberia's President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

