Gambia president says country must wait for court decision

Gambia's president said late Sunday that he has filed an injunction to restrict president-elect Adama Barrow from taking office Thursday and to bar other parties from swearing the opposition coalition leader in, telling Gambians they must wait for a Supreme Court hearing before he considers stepping down after more than 22 years in power. President Yahya Jammeh addressed the small West African nation as Senegal said it was hosting Barrow until his Jan. 19 inauguration.

