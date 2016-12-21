Gambia: Jammeh Accuses West African Leaders of Declaring War

For asking him to step down for a democratically elected president, the Gambian leader, Yahya Jammeh, has accused West African regional body, ECOWAS, of declaring war against his country. Mr. Jammeh, who accused ECOWAS of putting forces on alert in case he refused to step down, has vowed to stay in power despite losing a December1 election to rival Adama Barrow.

