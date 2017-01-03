EU Gives EUR 35M for Agriculture and ...

EU Gives EUR 35M for Agriculture and Accountability in Liberia

11 hrs ago

The European Union has announced that it will provide EUR 35 million in support of agricultural development and the General Auditing Commission in Liberia. Speaking in Monrovia today, European Union Ambassador to Liberia, Tiina Intelmann said: " The European Union props both the private and the public sector in Liberia.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,245

