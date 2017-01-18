Defeated dictator clings to power in ...

Defeated dictator clings to power in Gambia as African leaders mull how to save democracy

Yahya Jammeh has ruled a tiny slice of West Africa for 22 years, but his refusal to step down Wednesday after his defeat in last month's elections in Gambia has created an outsized headache for regional leaders. Jammeh was supposed to leave power to pave the way for Thursday's inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow , but parliament voted to extend his term for 90 days, testing the resolve of West African leaders who have threatened send in a military force to oust him if he doesn't go.

