.com | Regional talks on Gambia pushed back as Jammeh appeals for 'more time'

Abuja- West African leaders have delayed a meeting in The Gambia this week following an appeal by President Yahya Jammeh for more time, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson said on Tuesday. Buhari was to visit Banjul on Wednesday with Liberian counterpart Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ghana's former president John Dramani Mahama to press Jammeh to abide by the result of a December 1 election and step down.

