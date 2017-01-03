Anarchy Looms...

"Turning and turning in the widening gyre, the falcon cannot hear the falconer; things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, the blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned" . In 1980 the Liberian government was overthrown by members of the Armed Forces of Liberia , and the 1847 constitution was suspended and replaced with military decrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Perspective.