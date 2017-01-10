176 Officers And Generals Urge Trump In New Letter Not To Pursue Torture

US soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division salute during the ceremonial folding and stowing of the flag at the Barclay Training Camp in Monrovia on February 26, 2015, marking the end of the "Joint Forces Command United Assistance" mission. The United States staged a military ceremony today to end its five-month Ebola mission in Liberia, with the west African nation in recovery from the worst-ever outbreak of the virus.

